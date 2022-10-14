YouTube
    Illegal firecrackers factory seized in Faridabad; Rs 50 lakh seized

    Faridabad, Oct 14: Ahead of Diwali, the Anti-Evasion branch, CGST Commissionerate Faridabad, in a crackdown against firecrackers, busted an illegal manufacturing unit and reportedly seized cash worth Rs 50.88 lakh.

    The illegal firecracker manufacturing unit was involved in the sale and purchase of firecrackers without invoices, reported India Today.

    The administration acted upon information which said that R P Enterprises having registered at Baghola village in Haryana's Palwal district and having additional premises at Sihi Gate, Ballabhgarh, was engaged in the purchase and sale of firecrackers without invoices, as per the report.

    The searches were conducted following the tip-off under section 67 (2) of the CGST Act, 2017. During the searches, the officials found that the premises having 21 godowns was full of fire-crackers.

    The officials sealed the premised, seized cash worth Rs 50.88 lakh, and recovered some incriminating documents which claimed evasion of GST.

    It is to be recalled that the Haryana government prohibited the manufacturing, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers except for green crackers w.e.f. October 10, 2022.

    The Supreme Court also refused to lift the ban on firecrackers in Delhi National Capital Region on October 10 ahead of Diwali.

    Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 16:25 [IST]
    X