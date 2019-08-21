HSSC Gram Sachiv jobs: HSSC recruiting 697 Gram Sachivs; Find out how to apply online here

Chandigarh

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Chandigarh, Aug 21: HSSC Gram Sachiv job openings have been announced and the applications have been invited for the recruitment of 697 Gram Sachiv Posts on official website.These Gram Sachiv jobs are Haryana Govt jobs and the last date to apply for these HSSC Gram Sachiv openings is August 23. Complete details and HSSC application link is given below.

HSSC recruitment process for Cat. No.1 Gram Sachiv (Notification number - 9/2019) began on 19/08/2019 and the last date to upload form is 22/08/2019.

Direct link to apply for Gram Pradhan posts: Click Here

For step-by-step illustrated guide to how to apply for any HSSC vacancy: Click Here

Steps to apply for HSSC Gram Pradhan vacancies:

Visit adv92019.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx

Onetime registration is a must for all jobs.

Click on register and create a new id and password.

Create Login carefully and complete application form online.

Carefully fill in the information. You can change personal information once you apply for post.

Take printout of challan and application form.

Before uploading the photograph and signature, first scan it as per norms

Upload documents from Document upload link.

After 24 hours from creating e-challan, you should visit selected bank and deposit fees as specified in challan

After bank confirmation status of payment of fees will be updated in the login.