  • search
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HSSC Gram Sachiv jobs: HSSC recruiting 697 Gram Sachivs; Find out how to apply online here

    By Vishal S
    |

    Chandigarh, Aug 21: HSSC Gram Sachiv job openings have been announced and the applications have been invited for the recruitment of 697 Gram Sachiv Posts on official website.These Gram Sachiv jobs are Haryana Govt jobs and the last date to apply for these HSSC Gram Sachiv openings is August 23. Complete details and HSSC application link is given below.

    HSSC recruitment process for Cat. No.1 Gram Sachiv (Notification number - 9/2019) began on 19/08/2019 and the last date to upload form is 22/08/2019.

    HSSC Gram Sachiv jobs

    Direct link to apply for Gram Pradhan posts: Click Here

    For step-by-step illustrated guide to how to apply for any HSSC vacancy: Click Here

    Steps to apply for HSSC Gram Pradhan vacancies:

    • Visit adv92019.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx
    • Onetime registration is a must for all jobs.
    • Click on register and create a new id and password.
    • Create Login carefully and complete application form online.
    • Carefully fill in the information. You can change personal information once you apply for post.
    • Take printout of challan and application form.
    • Before uploading the photograph and signature, first scan it as per norms
    • Upload documents from Document upload link.
    • After 24 hours from creating e-challan, you should visit selected bank and deposit fees as specified in challan
    • After bank confirmation status of payment of fees will be updated in the login.

    More CHANDIGARH News

    Read more about:

    haryana jobs

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 2:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue