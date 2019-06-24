  • search
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HSSC clerk online application for over 4000 jobs begins; Direct link to apply for HSSC vacancies

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, June 24: HSSC clerk recruitment 2019 application process for 4858 Haryana govt clerk job openings has begun. Link to apply online for HSSC clerk jobs has now been activated on HSSC official website.

    Direct link to apply for over 4000 govt clerk jobs - Click Here

    HSSC clerk online application for over 4000 jobs begins; Direct link to apply for HSSC vacancies

    Because of high traffic, the application page is a little slow. HSSC last week invited online applications for direct recruitment for 4858 posts of Clerks in Group C. HSSC is conducting recruitment process for clerk jobs in Haryana government. The recruitment process is being held for full-time clerk jobs.

    HSSC clerk exam date:

    HSSC clerk jobs online application began today and the last date to apply for these Haryana gvot jobs is July 8, 2019. HSSC clerk recruitment process would consider scores of written exam, socio-economic criteria and experience. The Examination either Online (CBT) or OMR Based is likely to be held from July 22, 2019 to August 18, 2019

    HSSC clerk recruitment 2019 official notification: Click Here

    Educational Qualification for HSSC Clerk Group C jobs:

    10+2/10+2 First Division/Graduation or its equivalent from a recognized Board/University. Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or higher education.

    Steps apply for HSSC clerk jobs:

    • Visit www.adv4.hryssc.in
    • First register by visiting www.hssc.gov.in and clicking on "Click here for the Recruitment of Clerk- Advt. No. 10/2015" button.
    • Now, using username and password created during registration, return to page mentioned in Step-1.
    • Click on Login and use new username and password.
    • Fill up the form
    • Apply for posts.
    • Generate the challan, print Challan
    • Deposit the fees in banks,
    • Wait for 3 days for payment confirmation
    • Take the print out of application form, then your application would be complete

    More CHANDIGARH News

    Read more about:

    application applications haryana

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 15:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue