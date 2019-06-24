HSSC clerk online application for over 4000 jobs begins; Direct link to apply for HSSC vacancies

Chandigarh

oi-Vikas SV

Chandigarh, June 24: HSSC clerk recruitment 2019 application process for 4858 Haryana govt clerk job openings has begun. Link to apply online for HSSC clerk jobs has now been activated on HSSC official website.

Direct link to apply for over 4000 govt clerk jobs - Click Here

Because of high traffic, the application page is a little slow. HSSC last week invited online applications for direct recruitment for 4858 posts of Clerks in Group C. HSSC is conducting recruitment process for clerk jobs in Haryana government. The recruitment process is being held for full-time clerk jobs.

HSSC clerk exam date:

HSSC clerk jobs online application began today and the last date to apply for these Haryana gvot jobs is July 8, 2019. HSSC clerk recruitment process would consider scores of written exam, socio-economic criteria and experience. The Examination either Online (CBT) or OMR Based is likely to be held from July 22, 2019 to August 18, 2019

HSSC clerk recruitment 2019 official notification: Click Here

Educational Qualification for HSSC Clerk Group C jobs:

10+2/10+2 First Division/Graduation or its equivalent from a recognized Board/University. Hindi/Sanskrit upto Matric Standard or higher education.

Steps apply for HSSC clerk jobs:

Visit www.adv4.hryssc.in

First register by visiting www.hssc.gov.in and clicking on "Click here for the Recruitment of Clerk- Advt. No. 10/2015" button.

Now, using username and password created during registration, return to page mentioned in Step-1.

Click on Login and use new username and password.

Fill up the form

Apply for posts.

Generate the challan, print Challan

Deposit the fees in banks,

Wait for 3 days for payment confirmation

Take the print out of application form, then your application would be complete