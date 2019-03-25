  • search
    Himachal Pradesh: Fifteen injured as two buses collide in Shimla

    By PTI
    Shimla, Mar 25: At least 15 people were injured when two buses collided head on in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, police said.

    Image for representation only
    Image for representation only

    A Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus and a private bus collided at Beethal near Rampur tehsil at around 11.30 am, Shimla Superintendent of Police Omapati Jamwal said.

    [Himachal Pradesh: Elderly man dies in house fire]

    A team led by Rampur Deputy Superintendent of Police has rushed to the spot, he said. More details are awaited.

