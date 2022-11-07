Tuesday is now ‘No Meeting Day’ in Haryana and officers to be with people on Friday

Haryana panchayat polls: Public holiday in several districts on Nov 9 and 12

Chandigarh, Nov 07: In wake of the upcoming second phase of panchayat elections, the Haryana government has declared a public holiday in poll-bound districts on November 9 and 12.

"For elections to the members of Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti in Ambala, Charkhi Dadri, Gurugram, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa and Sonepat (except village Sambhalkha of Ladwa block of Kurukshetra district) on 9th November and 12th November, 2022 will be a public holiday," the tweet read.

"State government offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions as well as factories, commercial establishments, shops, etc. located in the areas of Panchayati Raj institutions will also observe a public holiday, so that the employees working in these institutions will also be able to vote," the tweet added.

The Haryana panchayat polls is being held in three phases of which the second phase is scheduled on November 9 and 12. The third phase of polling will take place on November 22 and 25.

The first phase of Haryana panchayat polls began on October 30 to elect members of zila parishad and panchayat samiti while panchayat polls were conducted on November 2.

Story first published: Monday, November 7, 2022, 22:45 [IST]