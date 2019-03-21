Haryana: Maths Professor loses job for teaching ‘love formula’ to woman students

Chandigarh, Mar 21: A mathematics professor at a women's college in Haryana's Karnal was suspended after he was seen explaining the very difficult subject of love through mathematical equations.

The video of the entire incident was recorded on camera and showed it to the principal following which the professor, Charan Singh, submitted a written apology to the students. The professor was subsequently suspended. The video has been since then shared widely on various social media platforms.

In the video, Singh can be seen writing three formulae on the blackboard. The first was "closeness - attraction = friendship", "closeness + attraction = romantic love" and the last of his formulae being "attraction - closeness = crush".

The professor is seen teaching the formulae in Hindi with fervour to the students explaining each word to the girls. Singh also goes on to say how attraction dies down between husband and wife in old age and they become friends.

The professor was on special deputation for only six months at the Government PG College in Sector 14.

