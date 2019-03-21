  • search
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haryana: Maths Professor loses job for teaching ‘love formula’ to woman students

    By
    |

    Chandigarh, Mar 21: A mathematics professor at a women's college in Haryana's Karnal was suspended after he was seen explaining the very difficult subject of love through mathematical equations.

    Haryana: Maths Professor loses job for teaching ‘love formula’ to women students

    The video of the entire incident was recorded on camera and showed it to the principal following which the professor, Charan Singh, submitted a written apology to the students. The professor was subsequently suspended. The video has been since then shared widely on various social media platforms.

    In the video, Singh can be seen writing three formulae on the blackboard. The first was "closeness - attraction = friendship", "closeness + attraction = romantic love" and the last of his formulae being "attraction - closeness = crush".

    India fully capable to act against terror: Ajit Doval

    The professor is seen teaching the formulae in Hindi with fervour to the students explaining each word to the girls. Singh also goes on to say how attraction dies down between husband and wife in old age and they become friends.

    The professor was on special deputation for only six months at the Government PG College in Sector 14.

    Here's the video:

     

    More CHANDIGARH News

    Read more about:

    haryana professor students

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue