  • search
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Haryana Govt jobs: Haryana Transport recruiting 38 Apprentices; How to apply for these ITI jobs

    By
    |

    andigarh, Aug 01: Haryana govt ITI jobs have been announced and Haryana Transport recruitment notification for Apprentices Posts vacancies is out on the official website. These Haryana Transport jobs are ITI jobs and 38 vacancies have been announced. The last date to apply for Haryana transport jobs is August 5, 2019.

    ITI jobs details; Haryana Transport official notification download:

    Haryana Govt jobs: Haryana Transport recruiting 38 Apprentices; How to apply for these ITI jobs

    The selection criteria would be marks obtained in ITI course. Out of the 38 vacancies, 13 are for Mechanic Motor Vehicle jobs, 4 are for Diesel Mechanic openings, 2 are for Battery Repairer jobs, 6 are for Electrician posts, 2 each for Carpenter and tyreman, 3 each for Store Keeper and black smith, one for turner and 2 for Hindi Typist.

    Download Haryana Transport ITI jobs official notification: Click Here

    Please note: The application process began on July 30, 2019 and last date is August 5, 2019. Apply before 5:00 pm on August 5, 2019,

    How to apply for Haryana Transport ITI Jobs:

    Candidates should apply for these jobs through www.apprenticeship.gov.in. How to apply for apprenticeship on www.apprenticeship.gov.in: Click Here

    More CHANDIGARH News

    Read more about:

    jobs haryana

    Story first published: Thursday, August 1, 2019, 6:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 1, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue