Haryana Govt jobs: Haryana Transport recruiting 38 Apprentices; How to apply for these ITI jobs

Chandigarh

andigarh, Aug 01: Haryana govt ITI jobs have been announced and Haryana Transport recruitment notification for Apprentices Posts vacancies is out on the official website. These Haryana Transport jobs are ITI jobs and 38 vacancies have been announced. The last date to apply for Haryana transport jobs is August 5, 2019.

ITI jobs details; Haryana Transport official notification download:

The selection criteria would be marks obtained in ITI course. Out of the 38 vacancies, 13 are for Mechanic Motor Vehicle jobs, 4 are for Diesel Mechanic openings, 2 are for Battery Repairer jobs, 6 are for Electrician posts, 2 each for Carpenter and tyreman, 3 each for Store Keeper and black smith, one for turner and 2 for Hindi Typist.

Download Haryana Transport ITI jobs official notification: Click Here

Please note: The application process began on July 30, 2019 and last date is August 5, 2019. Apply before 5:00 pm on August 5, 2019,

How to apply for Haryana Transport ITI Jobs:

Candidates should apply for these jobs through www.apprenticeship.gov.in. How to apply for apprenticeship on www.apprenticeship.gov.in: Click Here