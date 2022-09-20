Chandigarh video leak: NCW demands strict action, writes to Punjab DGP, VC

Chandigarh

oi-Nitesh Jha

Chandigarh, Sep 20: National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday took note of the protests at Chandigarh University which erupted after the alleged objectionable video leak of 60 girls and asked the Punjab DGP to immediately file an FIR against the culprits.

The NCW, in a thread of tweets, asked several officials including Punjab DGP, VC of Chandigarh University to deal with the matter strictly and take stringent action against the culprits.

Chandigarh video leak: 3 accused sent to 7-day police remand

"@NCWIndia has taken serious note of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPPunjabPolice to immediately file FIR against the culprits and to deal the matter strictly and without any laxity," said the NCW.

@NCWIndia has taken serious note of the matter. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGPPunjabPolice to immediately file FIR against the culprits and to deal the matter strictly and without any laxity. https://t.co/mXIgMv0KUH — NCW (@NCWIndia) September 18, 2022

The NCW also wrote to the Vice Chancellor (VC) of Chandigarh University to take stringent action against the culprits and investigate the matter extensively.

Along with VC, the NCW also sent a letter to the chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women to immediately inquire into the facts of the case.

All-women special investigation team to probe Chandigarh University MMS scandal

The NCW directed the police to conduct a fair investigation of the video leaked matter without any influence.

In the alleged objectionable video leak matter, Punjab police have arrested three people so far including a woman student of the university.

On Sunday, protests erupted at the university campus over rumours of objectionable videos of several women students being recorded. It was also alleged that some students tried to end their lives.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 12:37 [IST]