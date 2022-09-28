YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Chandigarh Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Chandigarh airport is now Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 28: The international airport here has been renamed Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, after freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his birth anniversary on Wednesday, days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an announcement in this regard.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the chief guest at the event, said she felt honoured to be present at the event and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for deciding to rename the airport after the iconic freedom fighter.

    Chandigarh airport is now Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport

    "Through these small gestures, we are remembering the immense sacrifice the young men and women like Shaheed Bhagat Singh made during the freedom struggle," she said.

    Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union minister VK Singh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were present at the event.

    Chandigarh: Woman accused who filmed students was dating Army manChandigarh: Woman accused who filmed students was dating Army man

    Mann also thanked Modi for renaming the airport and sought more international flights.

    PM Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday, announced that the airport would be renamed after Shaheed Bhagat Singh as a tribute.

    The 115th birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh is being celebrated on Wednesday.

    Comments

    More chandigarh News  

    Read more about:

    renamed chandigarh freedom fighter bhagat singh birth anniversary narendra modi announcement

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 14:17 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 28, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X