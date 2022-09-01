Selling chaats not a shame: How a Mohali girl became role model by starting stall to support education

Gujarat, Maha are new sea routes for drug smuggling, says Punjab police

In first 5 months of FY23, Punjab logs 23% growth in GST revenue

BJP worker shot dead by unknown assailants in Haryana

Chandigarh

oi-Prakash KL

Chandigarh, Sep 01: A BJP worker on Thursday was gunned down in a market by unknown assailants inside a showroom in Haryana.

BJP worker Sukhbir Khatana shot down by four-five unknown assailants inside the showroom on Gurudwara road near Sadar Bazar, news agency ANI reported.

In first 5 months of FY23, Punjab logs 23% growth in GST revenue

He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.The police have started the investigating and CCTV footages are being checked.

The BJP leader was said to be former chairman of Sohna Market Committee Sukhbir and close to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.