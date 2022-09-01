YouTube
    BJP worker shot dead by unknown assailants in Haryana

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chandigarh, Sep 01: A BJP worker on Thursday was gunned down in a market by unknown assailants inside a showroom in Haryana.

    BJP worker Sukhbir Khatana shot down by four-five unknown assailants inside the showroom on Gurudwara road near Sadar Bazar, news agency ANI reported.

    BJP worker shot dead by unknown assailants in Haryana

    He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.The police have started the investigating and CCTV footages are being checked.

    The BJP leader was said to be former chairman of Sohna Market Committee Sukhbir and close to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

