755 Haryana govt jobs; HSSC recruitment notification out, apply online from Sep 6

Chandigarh

oi-Vikas SV

By Vishal S

Chandigarh, Aug 30: Haryana govt jobs have been announced and HSSC recruitment notification for 755 Operator, Supervisor and other job openings is out on the official HSSC website. HSSC online application for these 755 posts would begin from September 6, 2019. HSSC jobs apply online direct link is given below.

These openings are pertaining to advt. no. 14/2019. The original HSSC recruitment notification download link and the new one with extended dates download link is given below.

Last date to apply for these HSSC jobs for advt. no. 14/2019 is September 22. Candidates can apply for these HSSC jobs through online format from the official website on or before 22 September 2019.

HSSC recruitment notification advt. no. 14/2019 download: Click Here

HSSC notification date extension: Click Here

HSSC official website: www.hssc.gov.in

HSSC recruitment for 755 jobs under advt. no. 14/2019 online application link/url: http://adv142019.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx.

(This link is not activated yet, and will become active on September 6)

HSSC jobs under advt. no. 14/2019: 755 Operator, Supervisor and Other job openings

Assistant Manager (Estate): 08

Assistant Accountant: 07

Assistant Programmer: 01

Tubewell Operator: 20

Pipe Fitter: 01

Legal Assistant: 09

Assistant Manager (Electrical): 06

Assistant Manager (Utility): 03

Assistant Manager (IA): 36

Tracer: 02

Assistant: 28

Senior Account Clerk: 23

Draftsman Planning: 01

Accounts Clerk: 22

Sub Divisional Clerk: 49

Chargeman Mechanical: 38

Blacksmith: 02

Supervisor: 18

Welder: 05

Turner: 07

Mason: 19

Artificer: 10

Fitter: 11

Earth Work Mistry: 06

Electrician: 28

Plumber: 02

Operator: 284

Assistant Revenue clerk: 50

Zilledar: 23

Draftsman(Civil): 19

Junior Draftsman (Architect Wing): 02

Tracer: 01

Assistant Draughtsman: 14

How to apply for HSSC jobs under advt. no. 14/2019:

Visit www.hssc.gov.in

Click on Recruitment and from the drop down select Apply for Job.

You will land on this page - recruitment-portal.in/HRSSC.html

Here, after September 6, a link which would say Apply Online for jobs under Advt - 14/2019 will appear.

Click on this and register first.

Now login using new iD Password.

Fill up the form and submit.