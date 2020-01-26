  • search
    15-year-old Dalit girl gangraped inside car after consuming sedative-laced drink

    Chandigarh, Jan 26: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by two men in Haryana's Panipat district following which the suspects were arrested, police said on Saturday.

    The girl was going to a tuition centre on her scooter on Friday evening when two men waylaid her and then took her to a secluded place in their car, an official of the Model Town police station said.

    She was given something laced with sedatives before being gangraped the official said, adding the girl was allegedly raped in the car.

    The two suspects -- Ashish and Vishu -- have been arrested, Panipat Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar said.

    A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the SC/ST Act was registered against the two.

    The victim's medical exam would be conducted at the civil hospital, police said.

    Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 13:20 [IST]
