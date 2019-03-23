  • search
    Utkal University 4th Semester UG Result 2018 declared, website to check

    By Anuj Cariappa
    Bhubaneswar, Mar 23: The Utkal University 4th Semester UG Result 2018 has been declared. The results are also available on the official website.

    Utkal University 4th Semester UG Result 2018 declared, website to check

    It may be recalled that the provisional result of the +3 4th semester BA, BCom and BSc regular programmes were released on March 2019. The exam for the 4th semester was conducted in December 2018. The results are available on uuems.in.

    How to check Utkal University 4th Semester UG results 2018:

    • Go to uuems.in
    • Click on the provisional results link
    • You will be re-directed to the login page
    • Enter your roll number and login
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    Saturday, March 23, 2019, 10:43 [IST]
