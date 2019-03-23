Utkal University 4th Semester UG Result 2018 declared, website to check

Bhubaneswar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, Mar 23: The Utkal University 4th Semester UG Result 2018 has been declared. The results are also available on the official website.

It may be recalled that the provisional result of the +3 4th semester BA, BCom and BSc regular programmes were released on March 2019. The exam for the 4th semester was conducted in December 2018. The results are available on uuems.in.

How to check Utkal University 4th Semester UG results 2018:

Go to uuems.in

Click on the provisional results link

You will be re-directed to the login page

Enter your roll number and login

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout