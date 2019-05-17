Power restored in over 3,000 homes in Odisha after Cyclone Fani
Bhubaneswar May 17: Power supply has been restored in 2,500 households in cyclone-hit Puri and at least another 4,000 will get electricity by Thursday night, District Collector Balwant Singh said.
The Odisha government said the relief and restoration work has picked up substantially in other cyclone-hit districts like Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur and Kendrapara.
"We have already electrified Shree Jagannath Temple, Grand Road in Puri town on Wednesday. Around 2,500 households in the holy town have also been given power," Singh said, adding that another batch of about 4,000 households will get power by Thursday night.
Chief Secretary A P Padhi has asked collectors of all the cyclone-hit districts to submit damage assessment reports with the special relief commissioner (SRC) by May 22, and implement the chief minister's special package announced for the affected people.
Meanwhile, due to severe heat, hospitals in different cyclone-hit areas have reported several cases of diarrhoea.
However, there is no outbreak of any epidemic so far, said a Health Department release.
Patnaik, who had on Wednesday reviewed the situation in the worst-hit Puri district, visited Kendrapara on Thursday to take stock of relief operation.
He announced that 30 new multi-purpose cyclone shelters would be set up in the district at a cost of Rs 60 crore.
The chief minister said Rs 2 lakh each would be provided for the repair of school buildings, anganwadi centres and panchayat-managed public utility assets, which have been damaged in the extremely severe cyclonic storm that barrelled through coastal Odisha on May 3.
