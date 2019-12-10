  • search
    OPSC Judicial Services 2019 Exam date

    Bhubaneswar, Dec 10: The OPSC Judicial Services 2019 Exam date has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    The Odisha Public Service Commission will conduct the Odisha Judicial Service 2019 exam in January 2020. The exam is aimed at recruiting 51 civil judges in Odisha.

    The exam will be conducted in three parts-preliminary written exam, main written exam and interview.

    The prelims will be held on February 2 2020. More details are available on opsc.gov.in.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 8:37 [IST]
