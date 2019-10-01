One of its kind talent hunt and job fair where specially-abled can showcase their skills

Bhubaneswar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, Oct 01: A unique one of its kind talent hunt and job fair with the aim to not only empower Orphans, Physically Challenged, Slum Children (BPL) and Transgenders, but also to instil a sense of belongingness will be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, on November 7th and 8th. The event would be held at the GKCM & East Coast Railway Auditorium, GKCM, Jaydev Vihar, Bhubaneswar. It is being organised to give Orphans, Physically Challenged, Slum Children (BPL) & Transgenders a fair chance to showcase their skills and earn a livelihood.

The National Level Talent Hunt - JHOOM INDIA - will be supported by both SSEPD Department, Government of Odisha and MSJE, Government of India. The nobel event would be presented by SHANTiDHAM FOUNDATION, BHUBANESWAR, which has a national presence. SHANTiDHAM FOUNDATION is associated with 315 Organisations from all over India.

Highlights of the program:

The event would be attended by a large number of specially abled children, who are sometimes deemed as the underprivileged, from different parts of India.

The talented children including those who emerge as winners and runners up would be felicitated by the chief guest.

SHANTiDHAM FOUNDATION's Job Fair is a step towards creating a platform where the underprivileged get fair opportunity to showcase their talent.

A National Level Magazine "SAMARTH" which will carry the inspiring stories of these children would be published and distributed at a national level.

The children would be encouraged to showcase their talent and skills in a variety of areas such as Dance, Song, Speed Painting, Acting and Mimicry.

In a broader sense, society as a whole should know that individuals with disabilities are often marginalized. JHOOM INDIA is an event which encourages these special children to perform and become part of the mainstream.

The Award ceremony programme will be held at Railway Auditorium, Bhubaneswar on 8th November 2019 at 6 PM.

According to the program coordinator, JHOOM INDIA is a platform for the underprivileged where they can showcase their talent and feel part of the mainstream. The audience for this event would be largely drawn from across the country and will include students, faculty and staff members of the respective schools. This would include a large population, most of whom are government, corporate, doctors, software professionals and small business owners.