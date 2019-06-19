  • search
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OJEE 2019 results to be declared today on this website

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Bhubaneswar, June 19: The OJEE 2019 results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    The paper based test was held on May 18, while OJEE 2019 computer based test was held on June 8 and 9 2019. The rank cards of those candidates who qualify the test will be also released. The result once declared will be available on ojee.nic.in.

    OJEE 2019 results to be declared today on this website

    How to check OJEE 2019 results:

    • Go to ojee.nic.in
    • Click on the result link
    • Login with your roll number, date of birth and enter security code
    • Submit
    • View result
    • Download result
    • Take a printout

    More BHUBANESWAR News

    Read more about:

    odisha results

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 7:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 19, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue