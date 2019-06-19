Keep youself updated with latestBhubaneswar News
OJEE 2019 results to be declared today on this website
Bhubaneswar, June 19: The OJEE 2019 results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
The paper based test was held on May 18, while OJEE 2019 computer based test was held on June 8 and 9 2019. The rank cards of those candidates who qualify the test will be also released. The result once declared will be available on ojee.nic.in.
How to check OJEE 2019 results:
- Go to ojee.nic.in
- Click on the result link
- Login with your roll number, date of birth and enter security code
- Submit
- View result
- Download result
- Take a printout