Odisha: Two killed as truck hits motorbike in Bhadrak

Bhubaneswar

oi-PTI

Bhadrak, Oct 25: Two young men were killed in Odisha's Bhadrak district as a truck hit their motorbike, police said on Tuesday.

The accident happened on Monday night on National Highway 16 near the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation office here, they said.

The two men were on the way from Bhubaneswar when a vehicle, which is yet to be identified, hit them from the rear, police said.

The impact of the accident was such that they were thrown off the bike to the other flank of the highway.

Irate locals blocked the road for hours, disrupting traffic on the highway.

The deceased were identified as Jayaprakash Pradhan, 24, and Minaketan Bindhani, 25. They were residents of Hatisahi and Ramnagar villages in Bhadrak rural police station area.