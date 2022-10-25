YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Odisha: Two killed as truck hits motorbike in Bhadrak

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhadrak, Oct 25: Two young men were killed in Odisha's Bhadrak district as a truck hit their motorbike, police said on Tuesday.

    The accident happened on Monday night on National Highway 16 near the Odisha Power Transmission Corporation office here, they said.

    Odisha: Two killed as truck hits motorbike in Bhadrak

    The two men were on the way from Bhubaneswar when a vehicle, which is yet to be identified, hit them from the rear, police said.

    The impact of the accident was such that they were thrown off the bike to the other flank of the highway.

    UP road accident: 4 killedUP road accident: 4 killed

    Irate locals blocked the road for hours, disrupting traffic on the highway.

    The deceased were identified as Jayaprakash Pradhan, 24, and Minaketan Bindhani, 25. They were residents of Hatisahi and Ramnagar villages in Bhadrak rural police station area.

    Comments

    More bhubaneswar News  

    Read more about:

    odisha killed truck motorbike police accident

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X