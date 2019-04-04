Odisha govt "not accepting" resignation of BJP candidate

Bhubaneswar, April 04: A delegation of the opposition BJP Wednesday staged a dharna in front of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's residence demanding early acceptance of the resignation of its candidate Dr Budhan Murmu.

Murmu who had resigned under the voluntary retirement scheme was fielded by the BJP as its candidate for the Saraskana assembly segment in Mayurbhanj district.

Murmu alleged that though he had submitted his resignation on October 4 last year, it is yet to be accepted by the government.

The delegation comprising BJP state vice-president Samir Mohanty and others met the chief minister's political secretary Gopabandhu Dash who informed them that Dr Murmu's resignation was under process.

Odisha Health Minister Pratap Jena also assured the delegation that Murmu's resignation will be accepted soon.

Murmu wondered how his resignation was not accepted while other government servants got clearance much earlier.

He was a doctor at the Rangamatia Primary Health Centre in Mayurbhanj district. The BJP alleged that the chief minister is delaying the process intentionally in order to ensure that Murmu is not able to contest the polls.

On March 26, the ruling BJD had complained to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Surendra Kumar that the BJP has violated the Model Code of Conduct by nominating Murmu as its candidate despite Murmu being a government servant.

Murmu is contesting from Saraskana assembly seat which will go to polls during the fourth phase for which filing of nominations will be carried out till April 9.

