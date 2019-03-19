  • search
    Bhubaneswar, Mar 19: OSSC recruitment 2019 is underway and the Odisha Staff Selection Commission has announced notification for the recruitment of AYUSH Assistants on official OSSC website.

    Odisha govt jobs: OSSC jobs opening announced, 878 vacancies of AYUSH Assistants; How to apply?

    OSSC has announced a total of 878 vacant posts which will be filled through the recruitment process. Out of these 878 openings, 435 are for Ayurvedic Assistants and 443 are for Homeopathic Assistant. Last date to apply online for OSSC Ayush assistant jobs is April 7, 2019.

    Official notification of 878 OSSC job openings: Click Here 

    OSSC Recruitment 2019: Recruitment process for AYUSH Assistants - Exam pattern:

    Selection will be based on Written Exam. Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct an objective type exam with 100 questions. The exam will have four sections - Physics (30 questions), Chemistry (30 questions), Biology (30 questions) and General Knowledge (10 questions).

    How to apply for OSSC Ayush assistant jobs:

    • Visit www.ossc.gov.in
    • Click on the link which says "Click here for online application"
    • On this page, under Ayush Assistant category, click on "For registration Click here".
    • Register first and generate a user id and password.
    • Now, return to page mentioned in Step-2 and log in using new id and password.
    • Enter information and fill up the form
    • Make online exam fee payment
    • Submit
    • Take printout of final acknowledgement for future reference.

    odisha jobs

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 13:37 [IST]
