Odisha govt jobs: OHPC announces 115 job openings for trainee posts; How to apply?

Bhubaneswar, Mar 23: OHPC recruitment 2019 is underway and the Odisha Hydro Power Corporation Ltd has announced job openings for Diploma Engineer Trainee posts on official OHPC website.

OHPC has announced 115 job openings for Diploma Engineer Trainee posts in the various department.

OHPC vacancy details:

OHPC jobs would be Odisha government jobs. The openings have been announced for Electrical Trainee (66 job openings), Mechanical Trainee (30 vacancies), Welder Trainee (04 jop openings), Crane Operator Trainee (07 vacancies), Wireman Trainee (03 openings) and Store Keeper Trainee (5 openings).

Official OHPC notification for 115 job vacancies: Click Here

The aspirants for OHPC jobs 2019 should visit the official website to download the official notification and check all important details. The last date to apply for OHPC trainee job openings which has 115 vacancies is April 16, 2019.

Direct link to apply for OHPC trainee jobs given below.

How to apply for OHPC Diploma Engineer Trainee posts:

Visit official OHPC website www.ohpcltd.com

Click on the tab, 5th from top right, "Careers" .

. Then click on Current openings.

Of the two options, find the one which says "ADVERTISEMENT FOR RECRUITMENT OF TRAINEES (TECHNICAL)".

Under this, click on "online registration" or to directly go to that page visit this page-http://180.179.13.165/ohpctechlive19/Home.aspx

Follow the instructions and register first.

Click on "Apply Online" on the right.

Fill up the form, upload photo and documents, pay online fee.

In the end submit

Take printout of final application for future reference.