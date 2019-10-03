  • search
    Odisha Combined Police Service Exam answer key 2016: Important update on objections

    Bhubaneswar, Oct 03: The Odisha Combined Police Service Exam answer key 2016 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    This recruitment notification was notified in 2016 and it would fill up 134 posts of sub-inspectors of police on a contractual basis under the Home Department of Odisha. The preliminary exam was held on September 8.

    The notice reads, "objections, if any, to the above model answers uploaded in the website of the Commission are invited from the candidates in writing supported with documentary proof by 5 pm of October 9 both through online mode or in person to be submitted to the undersigned during office hours of the working days."

    Direct link to download Odisha Combined Police Service Exam answer key 2016

    "Objections received beyond the said date and time will not be entertained" the notification also reads. Candidates submitting the objections should send the details to orissassc@gmail.com.

    http://www.ossc.gov.in/index.php

