YouTube
  • search
Trending Political Crisis in Maharashtra Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Odisha Class 10th result 2022 to be declared soon

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jul 02: The Odisha Matric Result 2022 will be declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) soon. The Odisha Class 10th result 2022 once declared will be available on the official website.

    Odisha Class 10th result 2022 to be declared soon

    This year a total of 5,85,730 students appeared for the exams which were held across 3,540 centres. Last year the Odisha Class 10 result was declared on June 25 and the overall pass percentage was 97.89. 100 per cent students passed from 5,945 schools.

    The BSE 10th Class results were last year available through SMS. To get the Class 0 results via SMS candidates had to type OR01 ' and send the SMS to 5676750. The Odisha Class 10th result 2022 once declared will be available on bseodisha.nic.in and orissaresults.nic.in.

    Comments

    More bhubaneswar News  

    Read more about:

    results odisha

    Story first published: Saturday, July 2, 2022, 11:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X