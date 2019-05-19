Keep youself updated with latestBhubaneswar News
Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 time confirmed, check details
Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar, May 19: The Odisha Class 10 Result 2019 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.
There was a delay in the declaration of the results owing to restoration work in the state. It is now confirmed that the results would be declared on May 20. The results would be declared at 9.30 am.
Over 5 lakh students are eagerly awaiting the results the Class 10 results. Last year, the board had declared the results on May 7 itself. The results once declared will be available on bseodisha.ac.in and examresults.net.
How to check BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2019:
- Go to bseodisha.ac.in
- Click on the Class 10 2019 result link
- Enter roll number and other required details
- Submit
- View result
- Download result
- Take a printout
