OAS Result 2018 declared: Check toppers list

Bhubaneswar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhubaneswar, Jan 07: The OAS Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

The OPSC has provisionally selected 281 candidates. 72 are women candidates. The exam is for the appointment to the post of services (Group A and B).

Debasis Panda is the OAS topper. Rituparna Mohapatra came 2nd while Akash Kumar Panda was at the third position. The result is available on www.opsc.gov.in.