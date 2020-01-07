  • search
Trending Delhi Election 2020 JNU Nankana Sahib
For Bhubaneswar Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OAS Result 2018 declared: Check toppers list

    By
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Jan 07: The OAS Result 2018 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The OPSC has provisionally selected 281 candidates. 72 are women candidates. The exam is for the appointment to the post of services (Group A and B).

    OAS Result 2018 declared: Check toppers list

    Debasis Panda is the OAS topper. Rituparna Mohapatra came 2nd while Akash Kumar Panda was at the third position. The result is available on www.opsc.gov.in.

    More BHUBANESWAR News

    Read more about:

    odisha results

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 8:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 7, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue