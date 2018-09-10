Floods affect over 6.5 lakh people in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 10: Around 6.5 lakh people have been affected by the flood caused by the Baitarani river in Bhadrak, Jajpur and Kendrapara districts of Odisha, officials said Sunday.

According to the Special Relief Commissioner's (SRC) office, over three lakh were affected till Saturday.

A total of 4.02 lakh people have been hit in Kendrapara district, where 31 villages still remained marooned, while 1.71 lakh people were affected by floodwaters in Jajpur district. The number of affected in Bhadrak remained at over 83,000, they said.

Till 6 pm on Sunday, the Baitarani river was flowing below the danger level at Akhuapada in Bhadrak and Raghat in Anandpur of Keonjhar district.

Deputy Relief Commissioner Pravat Ranjan Mohapatra said floodwaters of the Baitarani had started receding Sunday afternoon onwards as there was no fresh rainfall in the upper and lower catchments.

"In case of inundation of any area, the collectors have been asked to take immediate steps to evacuate the people and keep them at flood shelters. They will be provided food and all necessary assistance," Mohapatra said, adding that over 10,000 people living in low lying areas have been evacuated during the last three days.

He said 81 free kitchens were functioning in the three districts, with the majority being in Kendrapara, where 6,225 people have been evacuated.

A report from Jajpur district said people in 89 villages and two urban wards under Binjharpur, Dasrathpur and Korei blocks have been affected in the flood.

Reports from the district said 4,009 hectares of crop area were submerged and 55 houses partially damaged. About 6,913 people were evacuated to 43 relief camps, the reports added.

One team each of the NDRF and the ODRAF have been deployed in Jajpur district.

In Bhadrak district, 122 villages under four blocks of Tihidi, Dhamnagar, Chandbali and Bhadrak were affected and 34,152 hectares of crop land submerged, the SRC office said.

In Kendrapara, 720 villages under nine blocks of Kendrapada, Derabish, Marshaghai, Mahakalpara, Garadur, Pattamundai, Ali, Rajnagar and Rajkanika were affected, officials said.

The water-level of the Baitarani river has receded in Keonjhar district, officials added.

