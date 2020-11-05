Over a dozen people injured after being attacked by Monkeys in Odisha

Direct Link to download the OJEE 2020 Round 1 counselling results 2020

Bhubaneswar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhubaneswar, Nov 05: The Odisha Joint Entrance Test (OJEE) seats allotment round 1 results 2020 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

Those candidates who cleared the OJEE 2020 can visit the website and check and download the OJEE 2020 Round 1 counselling results. Those candidates shortlisted for under OJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment List 2020 need to confirm their admission boy November 8 2020.

Candidates must visit the official website to pay the admission fee, upload documents and exercise the freeze or float option.

The OJEE counselling process is being held to screen, shortlist and facilitate candidates are due to appear in for BTech (non-JEE Main), BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm, Int. MBA and Lateral Entry to to BTech, BPharm Courses in Government and private universities. The OJEE 2020 Round 1 counselling results are available on ojee.nic.in.

How to check OJEE 2020 Round 1 counselling results:

Go to ojee.nic.in

Click on the OJEE 1st Seat Allotment Result 2020

It will redirect you to the e-couselling login portal

Enter required details

View result

Download

Take a printout