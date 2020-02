Direct link to check OJS Prelim 2019 result

Bhubaneswar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhubaneswar, Feb 25: The OJS Prelim 2019 result has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

737 candidates have cleared the exams. Those candidates who have cleared will now appear for the main exam to be held on March 30, 31 and April 1 and 3 2020.

The result is available on http://www.opsc.gov.in/Public/OPSC/Default.aspxojs .