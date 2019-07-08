Direct link to apply for SAMS Odisha +3 degree admissions 2019

Bhubaneswar

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhubaneswar, July 08: The SAMS Odisha +3 degree admissions 2019 will close today. More details are also available on the official website.

Candidates can select up to five options as the name of all colleges will be updated in the admission form. The candidates will need to chose the college of choice based on which the admission will be granted.

Uploading the bank account details is mandatory. In case the students do not want an automatic transfer, they can opt out of the same while filling the form. More details are available on samsodisha.gov.in.

Documents needed:

10th, 12th board examination is not verified online

Caste (ST/SC) certificate is not verified online

Applicant choose "Pay at SRC" option for application fees

Applicant claiming reservation other than ST/SC

Applicant claiming any weightage

How to apply for SAMS Odisha +3 degree admission 2019:

Go too samsodisha.gov.in

Click on admission link

Enter required details

Submit

Download

Take a printout