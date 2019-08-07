BSE Odisha HSC Supplementary result 2019 declared. Just 43 per cent pass, rechecking date here

Bhubaneswar

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhubaneswar, Aug 07: The BSE Odisha HSC Supplementary result 2019 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

A total of 26,296 students appeared for the exams. Only 11,445 students passed and the percentage stood at 43.62.

The board has also announced the State Open School result today. 5,403 of the 8,561 who appeared for the exam have passed. Those students who want to re-check their result can do so between August 8 to August 22 2019. The results are available on bseodisha.ac.in.

How to check BSE Odisha HSC Supplementary Result 2019:

Go to bseodisha.ac.in

Click on the HSC supplementary result link

Enter required details

Submit

View result

Download result

Take a printout