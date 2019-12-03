  • search
    8,583 people arrested for drunken driving in Odisha

    By PTI
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Dec 03: As part of its "zero tolerance" policy towards drunken driving, Odisha Police has arrested 8,583 people in last three months on the charge of driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol.

    8,583 people arrested for drunken driving in Odisha

    These arrests were made during the month of September, October and November, DGP Satyajit Mohanty said, adding that the Odisha polices drive against drunken driving will be intensified in coming days. While 2,394 people were arrested in September on the charge of drunken driving, 3,462 had been held in October and 2,727 in November, an official release issued by the state Police headquarters said.

    The highest number of the drunk drivers arrested were in Ganjam district 1,799 followed by Mayurbhanj (1061), Jajpur (886), Angul (559), Dhenkanal (335), Sambalpur (276), Berhampur (261), Gajapati (256), Sundargarh (227). The number of drunk drivers in the Urban Police District (UPD) of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack is 20 and 147 respectively, the release added.

