Will MP Board Class 12 Exams 2021 be postponed: Minister reacts

Bhopal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, May 25: The MP Board Class 12 Exams 2021 is unlikely to be postponed. When more details come up, it would be available on the official website.

However a final call on whether to hold the MP Board Class 12 exams will be taken in the first week of June 2021. Education Minister of the state, Inder Singh Parmar said that the preparations for the exams have already begun by the school education department. As of now there are no changes, but the same will be held as per the old pattern only if the conditions are favourable.

There are reports that state that the pattern of the exams may change only if the conditions are not favourable. If any such decision is taken, then there is a likelihood of exams being held only for the core subjects.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 25, 2021, 10:01 [IST]