    Truck runs over 12 cows in MP's Katni

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Katni, Aug 31: As many as 12 cows were killed and three injured when a speeding truck ran over them on the Jabalpur-Rewa bypass in Madhya Pradesh's Katni district, police said on Wednesday.

    The incident took place near Transport Nagar area on Tuesday when the cows were squatting on the road. The truck got stuck in soil after hitting the cows and running into the adjacent field.

    Its driver fled from the spot abandoning the vehicle, city superintendent of police (CSP) Vijay Singh said. In the rainy season cows squat on roads seeking a dry place to rest which leads to such accidents, the CSP said.

    A team of Gou Raksha Commando Force, a private organization, led by Amita Shrivas reached the spot with veterinarians and the injured cows were sent to a gaushala (cow shelter) after treatment, he said. A case was registered in the matter and further investigation was underway, he added.

    Read more about:

    truck cows killed police madhya pradesh

