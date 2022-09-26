YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    MP: Teacher takes out cobra from girl's schoolbag, video surfaces

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Sep 26: A video of a teacher in a Madhya Pradesh school emptying out a big cobra from a student's schoolbag has gone viral on social media.

    The video clip shows a teacher vigorously shaking the school bag and after a while, a snake, around one-and-a-half feet long, falls on the ground. It soon disappeared into the bushes.

    Video grab
    Video grab

    Uma Rajak, a class 10 student had no idea the snake had slithered its way into her bag but she was startled when she felt something soft in her backpack. When a teacher emptied the contents of Rajak's school bag on the playground, a snake fell out, causing panic among students and teachers.

    The incident occurred in Badoni town's Government High School on September 22 but came to light on Monday after a video went viral.

    Twitteratti were in full of praise for the teacher, not just for bravely coming to the aid of the student but also for the way he handled the situation.

    Comments

    More bhopal News  

    Read more about:

    viral news

    Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 23:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 26, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X