MP: Teacher takes out cobra from girl's schoolbag, video surfaces

Bhopal, Sep 26: A video of a teacher in a Madhya Pradesh school emptying out a big cobra from a student's schoolbag has gone viral on social media.

The video clip shows a teacher vigorously shaking the school bag and after a while, a snake, around one-and-a-half feet long, falls on the ground. It soon disappeared into the bushes.

Uma Rajak, a class 10 student had no idea the snake had slithered its way into her bag but she was startled when she felt something soft in her backpack. When a teacher emptied the contents of Rajak's school bag on the playground, a snake fell out, causing panic among students and teachers.

कक्षा 10 की छात्रा कु. उमा रजक के बैग से, घर से स्कूल आकर जैसे ही बैग खोला तो छात्रा को कुछ आभाष हुआ तो शिक्षक से शिकायत की, कि बस्ते में अंदर कुछ है, छात्रा के बैग को स्कूल के बाहर ले जाकर खोला तो बैग के अंदर से एक नागिन बाहर निकली, यह घटना दतिया जिले के बड़ोनी स्कूल की है। pic.twitter.com/HWKB3nktza — Karan Vashistha BJP 🇮🇳 (@Karan4BJP) September 22, 2022

The incident occurred in Badoni town's Government High School on September 22 but came to light on Monday after a video went viral.

Twitteratti were in full of praise for the teacher, not just for bravely coming to the aid of the student but also for the way he handled the situation.

Story first published: Monday, September 26, 2022, 23:15 [IST]