YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Polling on in MP's 18 districts for 46 local bodies

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bhopal, Sep 27: Polling was underway on Tuesday for 46 local bodies across 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh for which 3,397 candidates are in the fray.

    Results will be declared on September 30.

    Polling on in MPs 18 districts for 46 local bodies
    Polling was underway on Tuesday for 46 local bodies across 18 districts in Madhya Pradesh

    The polling began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm.

    State Election Commission (SEC) secretary Rakesh Singh on Monday said 3,397 candidates are in the fray for the elections to 46 urban bodies, including 17 municipal councils and 29 Nagar Parishads.

    Fact Check: Rescue operation in Andhra falsely shared as one from Madhya PradeshFact Check: Rescue operation in Andhra falsely shared as one from Madhya Pradesh

    Twenty five corporators have been elected unopposed in these urban bodies, while elections will be held for 814 posts of corporators, he said.

    The 46 urban bodies include six newly-constituted Nagar Parishads.

    A total of 8.42 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

    Comments

    More bhopal News  

    Read more about:

    polling madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 10:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 27, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X