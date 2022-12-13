Mussolini culture is becoming more assertive in Congress: MP home minister Narottam Mishra

Bhopal

oi-Nitesh Jha

Bhopal, Dec 13: Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday hit out at the Congress party over the statement of Raja Pateria for his "kill Modi" remark and said that this Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress, it is an Italian Congress where "Mussolini culture is becoming more assertive."

Taking to Twitter, Narottam Mishra posted a video in which he said, "Congress is in despair, their president Maillarjun Kharge compares PM Modi to Ravan, Sonia Gandhi calls him 'maut ka saudagar'. Swara Bhaskar, Kanhaiya Kumar, Sushant Singh join Bharat Jodo Yatra. This Congress is not Mahatma Gandhi's Congress, it is an Italian Congress where Mussolini culture is becoming more assertive and fascism is taking over," Mishra said.

The home minister also hit out at Congress's Leader of Opposition Govind Singh for supporting the statement of Raja Patria.

Mishra also said that Pateria was arrested from Hatta in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district on Tuesday around 6 am. "At present, Pateria is in Powai, Panna," according to a report.

The home minister also said, "Two more sections 115 and 117 of the IPC have been increased along with sections 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC (in Pateria's FIR). He will be presented in Powai court. These are non-bailable sections but it is up to the Court."

The Madhya Pradesh minister said, "I have also seen the video of Pateria in which he said that he meant "defeat" when he used 'Hatya' (murder) during his remarks on Sunday. He should tell me in which dictionary the meaning of 'Hatya' is defeat. Does any Hindi dictionary contain this meaning?"

Recommended Video

Watch: Mysterious patterns span the Arabian Desert, we may now know why | Oneindia News *News

Following the video of Pateria, Narrotam Mishra ordered to file of an FIR against him.

Pateria made the divisive statements during a meeting of Mandalam Sector presidents hosted by the District Congress Committee on Sunday at Powai Rest House in Panna.

He was heard saying, "PM Modi will end elections, he will divide people on the basis of religion, caste, and language. "The future life of Dalits and tribals is in danger. If the Constitution is to be saved then be ready to kill Modi. Murder in a sense defeating Modi."

"I meant to say that it is necessary to defeat him to save this country's Constitution, to protect minorities, Dalits, and tribal and to remove unemployment. My intention has been misrepresented," Pateria added.

Pateria later released a clarification video and said, "I am a follower of Gandhi ji and Gandhi's followers cannot talk about murder. The video has been misinterpreted."

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 18:58 [IST]