    MPTET 2018 High School results declared for 15 subjects, direct link to check

    Bhopal, Aug 30: The MPTET 2018 High School results have been declared. The same is available on the official website.

    The exams were conducted for 16 subjects, but the results were declared only for 15. The result for the English exam will be declared shortly. The exam was conducted from February 1 to 11 2019. The exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of the candidates to teach at the schools affiliated with the MP Board. The results are available on http://peb.mp.gov.in/results/RESULT_18/HST_RES18/Result_note_HST_2018.pdf.

    Direct link to check MPTET 2018 High School Results: http://peb.mp.gov.in/results/RESULT_18/HST_RES18/default_results.htm

    madhya pradesh results

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 6:57 [IST]
