    MP Board Result 2022: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results today at 1 pm

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 29: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 will be released today. Results are expected to be out at 1 pm. Candidates can check their results on the official website.

    Representational Image

    A total of 7,14,932 students had enrolled for the Class 12 MP board 2022 exams. The exams were held at 3,586 centres.

    The students will have to secure a minimum 30 per cent marks overall, including the practical exam to pass the board exam. Those who could not clear the exam will have the option of taking the supplementary exam. Students who fail in three or more exams will have to repeat the class.

    MP Board 10th Result 2022: List of Websites

    mpbse.nic.in

    mpbseresults.nic.in

    mpbse.mponline.gov.in

    MP Board 10th Result 2022 via SMS

    Students can also check their results using SMS facility. Type MPBSE10 and send the SMS to 56263.

    MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2022: Here's How To Check Result Online

    • Visit the official websites -- mpresults.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in and mpbse.nic.in
    • On homepage, click on the exam result link for Class 10, 12 2022
    • Fill in the required credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth
    • Submit and view MP board result 2022

    Read more about:

    madhya pradesh results

    X