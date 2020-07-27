MP Board Class 12 result 2020 declared

Bhopal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, July 27: The MP Board Class 12 result 2020 has been declared. The result are available on the official website.

The exams were held in March, but the results were delayed owing to the pandemic.

Moreover the exams too had to be put off until June due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In June, exams were conducted for major subjects such as biology, higher mathematics, chemistry, economics, geography, political science bookkeeping, and accountancy, business economics, corporate production and horticulture, animal husbandry, milk trade, poultry farming, and fishery still life and design, history of Indian art anatomy physiology and health, element of science, first, second and third vocational courses.

Around 6 lakh students appeared for the examinations. The results are available on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.