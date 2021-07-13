MP Board Class 10 result 2021 to be declared on July 14: Where to check

Bhopal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, July 13: The MP Board Class 10 result 2021 will be declared on July 14. The same once declared will be available on the official website.

The results for over 11 lakh will be declared on Thursday. "The final exam of class 10 was cancelled by the state government due to the second wave of Covid 19. The result was prepared on the basis of performance in projects and internal test. " All the students who have registered for Class 10 board exams will be promoted to Class 11 without exams, S K Chaurasiya, the board's public relations officer said.

माध्यमिक शिक्षा मंडल द्वारा आयोजित हाईस्कूल सर्टिफिकेट परीक्षा, हाईस्कूल (अंध, मूक बधिर श्रेणी) परीक्षा 2021 के परीक्षा परिणाम 14 जुलाई को शाम 4 बजे घोषित किए जा रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/4CkiUiL9ge — School Education Department, MP (@schooledump) July 12, 2021

The Class 10 MP Board exams originally scheduled for April 30 was postponed due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases. The exams were then cancelled due to the pandemic. The results once declared will be available on mpbse.nic.in.