MP Board 12th Result 2021 declared on mpresults.nic.in

Bhopal, July 29: The MP Board 12th Result 2021 has been declared. The same is available on the official website.

Over 8 lakh candidates registered themselves for the Class 12 exams. The exams were to be conducted from April 30 2021, but was postponed and was to be conducted in July. The same was however cancelled due to the pandemic.

The board then released the evaluation criteria on the basis of which the results were prepared. The criteria took into account the candidate's top five performing subjects in Class 10. Those candidates who are not satisfied with with their Class 12 results will be given a chance to appear for the exam and improve the score. However this year all Class 12 students have been passed. The results are available on mpresults.nic.in.

