MP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 declared, check toppers

Bhopal, May 15: The MP Board 10th, 12th result 2019 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

The 12th topper is Drishti Sanodiya. The overall 12th pass percentage is 61.32. The 10th topper is Gagan Dixit. The overall 10th pass percentage is 72.37.

Around 11.5 lakh students had appeared for the exams for class 10 and in class 12 it was 7.5 lakh. The result once declared will be available on mpbse.nic.in .

How to check MP Board 10th, 12th result 2019:

Go to mpbse.nic.in

Click on the relevant link

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download results

Take a printout

