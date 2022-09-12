YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    MP: 11 taken ill after eating stale food

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Khargone, Sep 12: Eleven people fell sick after consuming stale food during 'shraddh', a ritual performed to pay homage to a dead ancestor, in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, an official said on Monday.

    The incident took place on Sunday after 'kheer' (a sweet dish made of milk) was served to the people during the ritual in Saigon town.

    MP: 11 taken ill after eating stale food
    Representational Image

    In the evening, 11 people including five women and two girls complained of vomiting and upset stomach. After preliminary treatment at Saigon health centre, they were referred to the district hospital, Dr Mayank Patidar from the medical facility said.

    The condition of all of them is stable now, he said.

    3 kids die after mother gives them tea laced with poison3 kids die after mother gives them tea laced with poison

    Out of the 11 people, a woman was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as her blood pressure was low, the official said.

    The food department has collected the kheer sample for testing, he said.

    The official said it was suspected that the milk used in the kheer preparation had turned stale which resulted in food poisoning.

    Comments

    More bhopal News  

    Read more about:

    sick treatment madhya pradesh

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X