YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Bhopal Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Man holds 8-year-old precariously in well on theft suspicion; Case registered after video on social media

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Chhatarpur, Oct 18: A man in Madhya Pradesh held an eight-year-old boy in a well by his one hand and threatened to drop him down on the suspicion that he stole a mobile phone, police said on Tuesday.

    A video of the incident, which took place in Atkoha village of Chhatarpur district on Sunday, surfaced on social media following which a case was registered against the man, they said, adding that the accused was not yet arrested. In the clip, the boy was seen dangling in the well with the man holding his one hand and threatening to drop him in the water.

    Man holds 8-year-old precariously in well on theft suspicion; Case registered after video on social media

    A 14-year-old boy who shot the video and informed the victim's parents about the incident alleged that he was beaten up by a cop who accused him of complicating the matter.

    The boy claimed the cop told him that the matter could have been resolved if the video was not shot. However, Lavkush Nagar police station in-charge Hemant Nayak denied the boy's claim.

    In Kerala, family finds leopard in well; rescue operation onIn Kerala, family finds leopard in well; rescue operation on

    He said the accused hung the eight-year-old boy in the well on the suspicion of mobile phone theft. A case has been registered against the accused person under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 308 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said.

    As per the FIR, when the victim's mother returned home on Sunday, she found him missing and later the boy, who shot the video, informed her about the incident.

    Comments

    More bhopal News  

    Read more about:

    boy man well video social media mobile phone police

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X