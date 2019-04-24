Madhya Pradesh: Four get life sentence in honour killing case

  • search
    By PTI
    Indore, Apr 24: A local court on Wednesday sentenced four people to life imprisonment for killing a Dalit man over a love affair in 2011.

    Special Judge V K Dwivedi convicted Amit (27), Hitesh (27), Kapil (26) and Prem Prakash (27) under Section 302 (murder) and other relevant sections of the IPC and awarded the sentence.

    Representational Image
    Public Prosecutor Vishal Anand Shrivastava told reporters that the four men were found guilty of killing Rohit Sonkar (30), who belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, with knives near Ushaganj on May 28, 2011.

    According to the prosecutor, Sonkar was in love with Amit's sister. However, her family members were against it.

    Ultimately, Amit and his three friends hatched a conspiracy to kill the Dalit man. The prosecution had presented 22 witnesses before the court in the case.

