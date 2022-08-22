YouTube
    In jeep-truck collision, 4 schoolchildren killed, 11 others injured in Ujjain

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Ujjain, Aug 22: Four school children were killed and 11 others injured after the jeep in which they were travelling collided head-on with a truck in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on Monday, a police official said.

    In jeep-truck collision, 4 schoolchildren killed, 11 others injured in Ujjain

    The accident took place near Jhirniya Fata in Unhel town when the children were on way to the Fatima Convent School, Nagda, Ujjain’s Superintendent of Police Satyendra Shukla said.

    The injured children were referred to a hospital in Indore, an official said.

    X