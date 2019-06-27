College jobs: MANIT Bhopal announces 88 Non-teaching Staff vacancies; How to apply for these jobs

Bhopal

oi-Vikas SV

Bhopal, June 27: Non teaching college jobs have been announced by MANIT-Bhopal which has issued a notification for the recruitment for Non-teaching Staff vacancies on the official website. Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology or MANIT has announced 88 vacant posts in college's administration.

MANIT not teaching jobs application process began on June 25, 2019, and the last date to apply is July 16, 2019. The application process would be online and the type of job is full time.

For all details of 88 jobs announced by MANIT-Bhopal: Click Here

MANIT Non-Teaching Recruitment 2019 official notification: Click Here

The college job openings in admin are for the posts of Deputy Registrars - 2 vacancies, Assistant Registrar - 2 vacancies, Deputy Librarian - 1 job opening, Medical Officer - 1 vacancy, Librarian - 1 opening, Technical Officer - 2 jobs, Junior Assistant - 15 vacancies, Junior Engineers- 5 vacancies, Senior Assistant - 5 jobs, 1 pharmacist and 27 Technician job vacancies.

How to apply for MANIT not teaching jobs:

Visit http://www.manit.ac.in/

Click on "Non-Teaching Recruitment 2019" under news and events section.

This page has all the details and separate notifications for all the jobs, scroll down and under To Apply Online " Click Here ".

". This page has individual links for each advertised post and method of application.

For some posts there are exams but for other it is other criteria. The link for each post is also different.

Go to respective application pages, fill up the form.

Submit

Candidates are also encouraged to send soft copy of application after submitting the application form online to the e-mail manitrectt2019@gmail.com with e-mail subject "Application for the Post of [name of the post]".