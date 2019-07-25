Bogus training institutes in Madhya Pradesh: Panel formed

Bhopal

By Anuj Cariappa

Bhopal, July 25: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said unemployed youths were not getting jobs due to "substandard" education and announced formation of a committee to look into the functioning of the institutes running professional courses in the state.

Nath made the announcement during the ongoing session of the state Legislative Assembly, amid complaints by some members cutting across the party lines about the bogus training institutes that have mushroomed in the state.

The members said that such institutes were virtually selling degrees in various streams, including nursing and computers, and producing unworthy professionals.

Speaking during the debate over the issue, Nath recalled that he had put in a word with a top executive of a company to hire an unemployed engineering graduate.

"But when the interviewer asked him to write his resume, the candidate couldn't," he said.

The chief minister also said that he had recommended another such graduate's name to another company for a job.

"However, the interviewer told me that the person for whom I had put in a word, was not even worthy to become a labourer," he added.

"Due to the substandard training, the unemployed youths are not getting jobs," Nath said.

Earlier, Congress member Vinay Saxena raised the issue that the state government has given permission to over 350nursing colleges, although many of them don't even have basic infrastructure.

"Of these, 50 nursing homes have got permission through unfair means," he alleged.

According to Saxena, in his home district Jabalpur, such colleges were being run even in duplexes with small areas, and demanded a check on such institutes.

He alleged that they had obtained permissions through unscrupulous means.

He said the Himachal Pradesh government had raised concern over the "unprofessionalism" of 2,500 pass-outs from these nursing colleges in MP, who were employed in that state.

The HP government said that some patients faced consequences due to the undeserving nurses produced in MP, he added.

MP Medical Education Minister Dr Vijaylaxmi Sadho said the matter was related to the lives of the people and hence a high-level committee would look into the functioning of such institutes producing nurses and paramedics.

However, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Gopal Bhargava said the teaching and computer certificates needed to get jobs are easily available without actually obtaining knowledge, which was "detrimental" to the society.

He said Saxena has raised an important issue related to the lives of people which need to be addressed.

BJP member Ajay Vishnoi also expressed concern on their quality of education, prompting Kamal Nath to announce formation a committee to look into the issue.