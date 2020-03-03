  • search
    Bee attack during funeral leaves 50 injured in MP's Gorakhpur village

    By PTI
    Seoni (MP), Mar 03: At least 50 persons were injured after a swarm of bees attacked them during a funeral at Gorakhpur village of Madhya Paresh's Seoni district, police said.

    Bee attack leaves 50 injured in MP village

    A swarm of bees attacked 50 perons during the funeral of a tribal woman on Monday evening, Chhapara police station in-charge Neelesh Partete said.

    As many as 12 persons fell unconscious in the incident and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital, he said. Gorakhpur village sarpanch Ramdayal Idpache said there were several bee hives on the trees around the burial site and bees attacked when the cremation was underway.

    Injured persons, who fell unconscious, are undergoing treatment for the stings, said Chhapara hospital's medical officer Piyush Jain.

