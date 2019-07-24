BE-BTech jobs: NHDC job openings for 21 apprentice vacancies announced; How to apply?

Bhopal

oi-Vikas SV

Bhopal, July 24: BE/B.Tech jobs and Diploma jobs are up for grabs and 21 NHDC apprentice vacancies have been announced under NHDC Recruitment 2019. Narmada Hydroelectric Development Corporation or NHDC jobs official recruitment announcing apprentice vacancies is out on the official website.

Last date to apply for NHDC Apprentice Posts is August 21, 2019. The mode of application is online.

NHDC job openings details, NHDC job notification download link:

NHDC vacancies are under three categories - Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Technical openings, Technician (Vocational)/ITI Apprentice. Openings in these categories further need specialisation like civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer operation etc. For all the details, please go through official notification which can be downloaded by clicking on the link below.

NHDC recruitment 2019 Apprentice Openings official notification: Click Here

NHDC apprentice posts criteria:

Graduate Apprentice posts need engineering/ BE-B.Tech degree in the field for which opening has been advertised. Similarly, Diploma Technical openings need diploma in relevant branch. For ITI apprentice an ITI is needed.

NHDC apprentice jobs- specialisation-wise:

Civil Engineering: 03 Posts

Electrical Engineering: 05 Posts

Electrical & Electronics Engineering: 01 Post

Mechanical Engineering: 02 Post

Electrical Trade: 04 Posts

Mechanical Trade: 02 Posts

Fitter Trade: 02 Posts

Computer Operation & Programming Assistant: 02 Posts

How to apply for NHDC apprentice vacancies:

Visit http://nhdcindia.com/

Click on careers and in the drop down, go to recruitment.

Here you can download official notification in pdf.

Those applying for Technician (Vocational)/ITI Apprentice openings must apply through http://www.apprenticeship.gov.in.

Those applying for Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Technical openings should apply through - http://www.mhrdnats.com.

After applying, send the document mentioned in page no-2 and step 4 of the official notification in an envelop to below address.

The Deputy General Manager (HR), NHDC-Indira Sagar Power Station, Narmada Nagar, District Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh - 450119.

How to apply for apprenticeship on www.apprenticeship.gov.in: Click Here